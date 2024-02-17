Zimbabwe Evening Weather Report And Forecast - 17th to 19th February 2024

5 minutes ago Sat, 17 Feb 2024 16:34:27 GMT

According to the Meteorological Services Department and the Civil Protection Department, the weather across Zimbabwe on Friday, 15th February 2024, was mostly stormy and hot, with temperatures ranging from 40 to 42 degrees Celsius. These hot and sunny conditions continued into today. Currently, there is a slight increase in pressure along the southeast coast of the subcontinent.

The forecast for tomorrow, Sunday, 18th February 2024, predicts mostly clear skies with mild mornings and hot midday conditions in most parts of the country. However, Matabeleland South, Masvingo, and Manicaland Provinces may experience brief periods of cloudiness. Temperatures will start off mild and become very warm in the afternoon. A gentle breeze will be felt across the country.

It is important to take certain actions due to the hot conditions:

