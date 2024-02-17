Zimbabwe Evening Weather Report And Forecast - 17th to 19th February 2024
According to the Meteorological Services Department and the Civil Protection Department, the weather across Zimbabwe on Friday, 15th February 2024, was mostly stormy and hot, with temperatures ranging from 40 to 42 degrees Celsius. These hot and sunny conditions continued into today. Currently, there is a slight increase in pressure along the southeast coast of the subcontinent.
The forecast for tomorrow, Sunday, 18th February 2024, predicts mostly clear skies with mild mornings and hot midday conditions in most parts of the country. However, Matabeleland South, Masvingo, and Manicaland Provinces may experience brief periods of cloudiness. Temperatures will start off mild and become very warm in the afternoon. A gentle breeze will be felt across the country.
It is important to take certain actions due to the hot conditions:
1. Stay hydrated by drinking enough water. Consult a certified health practitioner for specific advice.
2. If you need to be outdoors for a long time, wear a sunhat or use sunscreen to protect yourself from the sun.
3. Increase irrigation for crops and ensure that animals have proper shade and ventilation.
Looking ahead to Monday, 19th February 2024, the morning will be cloudy, windy, and mild. There may be light drizzle in Matabeleland Youth, Bulawayo Metropolitan, southern parts of Midlands, Masvingo, and Manicaland Provinces. As the day progresses, the clouds will decrease, and it will become warmer.
In Matabeleland North, northern parts of Midlands, all the Mashonaland Provinces, as well as Harare Metropolitan, mostly sunny and hot conditions are expected, although the mornings and evenings will be mild.