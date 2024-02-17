Zimbabwe's ACZ Seeks Investors For Hotel At RGM Airport, Expanding Aviation Infrastructure

7 minutes ago Sat, 17 Feb 2024 14:51:14 GMT

The Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) is still searching for investors to build a hotel at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe (RGM) International Airport. The airport is undergoing a transformation into a comprehensive aviation facility, and constructing a hotel is part of the plan.

Although there has been interest from several investors in the hotel project, progress has been slow. Tawanda Gusha, the CEO of ACZ, stated that they are exploring alternative avenues to bring the hotel to fruition. Currently, a feasibility study is being conducted, and potential partnerships are being pursued, the Independent reported.

In the past, an international leisure brand had expressed interest in constructing the hotel at RGM International Airport. Proposals were submitted to the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency. This move follows the example of other countries, like South Africa, where major hotels are strategically located near airports for the convenience of travellers.

