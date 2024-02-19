Binga Doctor (58) Accused Of Raping Patient (13) At Surgery

The doctor allegedly asked the patient’s aunt to wait outside. Behind a closed door, he asked the patient to strip so that he could examine her. Reads a court record:

The doctor asked the minor to remove her skin tight and her panties and she complied as she thought that it was part of the examination.



The minor was also asked to open her legs whilst she was waiting to be checked the doctor unzipped his trousers and molested her.

When the child felt something, she screamed which made her aunt check what was happening only to find out that the doctor was trying to block the minor and the minor ran away.

It is further alleged that the aunt went around looking for the child only to find her at home and she narrated the story which led to Dube’s arrest.

Dube will appear again at the Hwange Magistrate court on 22 February and he remains in custody.

More: Pindula News

