"Tshabangu Was Acting Alone", Welshman Ncube Denies Complicity In CCC Recalls

The truth of the matter is that I, as an individual, first learned about the first wave of recalls from a friend in the diaspora.

They called me and said, ‘Nelson Chamisa has recalled people.’ I said, ‘No, that’s not possible.’ They insisted there was a letter in parliament recalling people.

I said, ‘It’s not possible. Give me the names of the people who have been recalled.’

They gave me the names, and I said, ‘Chamisa can’t recall the names of the people you are saying, because some of them are his closest friends and allies. It’s not possible.’

They said there was a letter, and they sent the letter signed by Sengezo Tshabangu.

I said, ‘But Tshabangu is not the interim SG of CCC.’ I called him asking if he signed it, and he said, ‘Yes, I wrote it.’

I said, ‘Like how? You do this without even telling some of us?’ He said, ‘We knew,’ using a plural pronoun, ‘we knew that you would not approve, but we did it.’