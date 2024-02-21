Former High Court Judge, Erica Ndewere, Drags Mnangagwa To Court

However, Ndewere claimed that she was being victimised for resisting Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s interference.

In her submission before the courts, Ndewere cited Mnangagwa as the respondent, arguing that he failed to fulfil a constitutional obligation enshrined in section 187(8) when he removed her from the office of a judge on account of the “invalid, unlawful recommendations” of the Simbi Mubako Tribunal.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

She also argues that Mnangagwa did not file an opposing affidavit, adding the opposing affidavit purportedly deposed by the Minister of Justice, Ziyambi Ziyambi, constitutes inadmissible hearsay. Ndewere’s application reads:

He (Mnangagwa) cannot delegate this responsibility in such serious matters taking into account that the constitutional obligation enshrined in section 187(8) of the Constitution is specific and one which is only exercisable by him. Consequently, there is no valid opposing affidavit before the court. In any event, the opposing affidavit purportedly deposed by Ziyambi Ziyambi constitutes inadmissible hearsay. Ziyambi Ziyambi is the Minister of Legal and Parliamentary Affairs. He does not share the constitutional obligation enshrined in section 187(8) of the Constitution with the President. He does not know what the President received, read and considered when he removed me from office. Only the President does and no affidavit confirming the averments in Ziyambi Ziyambi’s affidavit. Therefore, his affidavit is inadmissible hearsay. In terms of the rules, only a deponent who can swear positively as to the facts can make an affidavit and Ziyambi Ziyambi, who could not have been lawfully involved in the entire process, cannot, therefore, swear positively to the averments he has made.

She also argues that she was discriminated against after Mnangagwa, through Proclamation 3 of 2021, gave the Simbi Mubako Tribunal an “option” to extend its lifespan by a further six months “after swearing in of members”. Ndewere submitted:

Applicant was discriminated against when SI [Statutory Instrument] 107/12 was not followed in her case, but SI 107/12 was used by the Chief Justice to appoint a panel of judges to investigate male colleagues Justice Benjamin Bere, Justice Webster Chinhamora and Justice Thompson Mabhikwa. Applicant was discriminated against when she was singled out for charges for misconduct for breaching section 19(1) of Statutory Instrument 107/12, but no other judge who had not completed reviews of reserved judgments within three months was charged for misconduct. Justice Benjamin Chikowero expressed surprise in his court judgment when he recused himself from hearing my case, that he was seeing his name in a memorandum dated February 6, 2019, along with my name and other judges for allegedly not completing his work, but he was never charged and no one ever spoke to him about it. The other 17 judges who were mentioned in several memoranda along with me were never charged for gross misconduct.

Ndewere’s suspension in 2020 and her eventual sacking in 2021 came after she granted bail to then-MDC Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment