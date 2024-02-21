SA Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal To Dismiss ZEP Permits Judgement

5 minutes ago Wed, 21 Feb 2024 11:25:06 GMT

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) has welcomed the Supreme Court of Appeal’s decision to dismiss the SA government’s application to set aside the High Court judgement on the unlawful termination of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP).

HSF is one of the Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in South Africa that have been at the forefront in defending ZEP holders since the expiration of the permits a few years ago.

On Friday, 16 February, the Supreme Court dismissed the SA Department of Home Affairs’ (DHA) application to set aside the High Court judgement, which means that the Pretoria High Court’s judgement still stands, unless the matter is referred to the Constitutional Court. HSF said in a statement:

Feedback