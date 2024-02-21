Sikhala Claims Long Pre-trial Detention Linked To False Plot To Overthrow Mnangagwa

[It] was that Job Sikhala in whatever he has been doing or whatever he was doing has been used and was working in collusion with General Chiwenga to overthrow Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidency in this country.

A pure lie created, I don’t know for what purpose. So when this rumour was also conveyed to my oppressors, my oppressors became hardened through a lie.

I have never met General Chiwenga. I don’t know where this rumour emanated from and for it to be said I still wonder up to present what the intention was.

The only time I met him was in July 1997 some 20-plus years ago when we as student leaders visited the state house after an invitation to a meeting by the late President Robert Mugabe.

To go and solve issues why we have been causing demonstrations at the University of Zimbabwe, and what were our grievances.

The 51-year-old former Zengeza West MP spent 595 days at the country’s largest prison over violence incitement charges.

He was later convicted and handed a wholly suspended jail sentence over the offence which he has vowed to appeal at the High Court.

