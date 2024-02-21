Themba Gorimbo Slams Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry, Again
Themba Gorimbo has criticised the Minister of Sport, Arts, Recreation and Culture Kirsty Coventry, again, stating that he no longer looks up to her.
Gorimbo, who is Zimbabwe’s only Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) athlete recently described Coventry as the worst Sports Minister ever and blames her for the poor state of sports in the country.
Speaking to broadcaster Owen Madondo in an interview aired Monday, Gorimbo clicked his tongue upon mention of Coventry’s name. He said:
I do not look up to her. I used to sing praises for Kirsty Coventry but now, you know what, I do not even want to talk about it.
Gorimbo has previously attacked the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) after it barred him from brandishing the national flag or wearing it during his competitive matches.
He has since resolved the matter after meeting SRC Director General Eltah Nengomasha.
According to NewZimbabwe.com, Gorimbo is in Zimbabwe visiting family and friends while overseeing the construction of a state-of-the-art library in his home village in Bikita District, Masvingo Province.
Gorimbo has been a revelation since making his UFC debut in 2022 and recently knocked out American fighter Pete Rodriguez in 32 seconds.
He had been based in South Africa before moving to America where a meeting with legendary World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fighter The Rock made him a household name.
