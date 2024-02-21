Themba Gorimbo Slams Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry, Again

5 minutes ago Wed, 21 Feb 2024 09:52:44 GMT

Themba Gorimbo has criticised the Minister of Sport, Arts, Recreation and Culture Kirsty Coventry, again, stating that he no longer looks up to her.

Gorimbo, who is Zimbabwe’s only Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) athlete recently described Coventry as the worst Sports Minister ever and blames her for the poor state of sports in the country.

Speaking to broadcaster Owen Madondo in an interview aired Monday, Gorimbo clicked his tongue upon mention of Coventry’s name. He said:

