Zimbabwe Union Of Journalists Condemns Harassment Of Journalists By Chivayo, State Security Agents

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 20 February, ZUJ urged Chivayo and the security services to approach the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) and the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ) for redress rather than resorting to threats and intimidation. Reads the statement:

The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists is perturbed by recent threats, intimidation and cyber attacks on journalists Rutendo Maraire who works for Sources Media and Owen Gagare, Editor of the NewsHawks for doing their job.

Maraire was attacked online by Wicknell Chivhayo, while Gagare and the NewsHawks are allegedly being threatened by the military for running a story wherein some military commanders are involved in corrupt activities.

ZUJ unequivocally expresses complete displeasure at such criminal acts meant to cow and gag journalists and the media from freely executing their role of informing the nation and holding authority to account.

We find Mr Chivhayo’s threats and attacks on the young journalist and those from the military on Newshawks Editor appalling, uncalled for and unacceptable.

ZUJ reminds Mr Chivhayo that the country’s laws allow journalists to report on any issue accurately and with balance and when reached for comment, it’s because journalists are alive to the ethics that direct their conduct.

Instead of hurling insults and threats at the journalist whose crime was to ascertain facts, the proper thing was to give the journalist accurate information.

We also would like to remind both Mr Chivhayo and the security services of various mechanisms available for redress if aggrieved by any report as opposed to threats and attacks including the ZMC and VMCZ.

ZUJ is convicted that acts of intimidation and threats of violence on journalists are in direct contradiction with the pronouncements and posture by the President of the Republic Emmerson Mnangagwa and the stance seemingly taken by the 2nd republic on media reform and ensuring the enjoyment of media freedoms and access to information as guaranteed by the constitution of the country.

The sad developments are a direct attack and an existential threat on the profession, a prepense disregard of the constitution and our law.

We reiterate that JOURNALISM IS NOT A CRIME and demand a stop to such repugnant actions.

ZUJ has since reached out to the police to ascertain the reasons behind delays in investigating Maraire’s case and has been promised of a definitive position in a matter of days.

We shall keep on engaging the police and pursuing the matter.