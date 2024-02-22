COVID-19 Still A Threat, Continue Wearing Masks - Govt
The Ministry of Health and Child Care has urged members of the public to remain vigilant against COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, wearing masks, practising good hygiene, and maintaining social distancing.
In an interview with CITE, Minister of Health and Child Care, Douglas Mombeshora, said that while coronavirus cases have decreased, the virus is still a threat. He said:
COVID-19 is still with us, and we must continue to observe the same precautions, including wearing masks.Feedback
Mombeshora said the initial decline in COVID-19 cases was largely due to vaccination, but people have become complacent as vaccine uptake dropped significantly once cases went down. He added:
Deaths have decreased and are not as frequent as before, but we still see occasional COVID-related fatalities,” he remarked.
We can say that COVID-19 cases have decreased, but it’s crucial to understand that cases still exist.
We continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, as vaccines remain effective in protecting against the virus.
In May 2023, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared that COVID-19 was no longer a public health emergency of international concern.
More: Pindula News
