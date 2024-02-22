COVID-19 Still A Threat, Continue Wearing Masks - Govt

Mombeshora said the initial decline in COVID-19 cases was largely due to vaccination, but people have become complacent as vaccine uptake dropped significantly once cases went down. He added:

Deaths have decreased and are not as frequent as before, but we still see occasional COVID-related fatalities,” he remarked. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

We can say that COVID-19 cases have decreased, but it’s crucial to understand that cases still exist.

We continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, as vaccines remain effective in protecting against the virus.

In May 2023, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared that COVID-19 was no longer a public health emergency of international concern.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment