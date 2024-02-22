Former MP, 39 CCC Activists Further Remanded

Kadzere appealed to the court to proceed by way of summons when it finally gets ready for trial.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Thomas Chanakira opposed the application saying the docket was ready and assigned to a different prosecutor Zebediah Bofu.

Hakata and the other CCC members were arrested in August last year while holding an electoral campaign roadshow at Machipisa Shopping Centre, Highfield, Harare.

It is alleged that the CCC had notified authorities about a campaign rally at Churu Farm, but the accused later diverted from the planned location resulting in their arrest.

Prosecutors allege the suspects breached maintenance of peace regulations.

Hakata and the CCC members did not participate in the August 2023 elections because they were in custody.

The matter was postponed to 27 February for a possible trial date.

More: Pindula News

