Harvest House International Senior Pastor Found Guilty Of Corruption

He did not notify Mutare Teachers College of the ministry’s intention to change the land use. He only notified Mutare Council and Mutare Probation Hostel and Remand who raised their objections on the 10th of April 2010.

The accused person also misrepresented to his superiors that he had followed all procedures to ascertain that the land was not reserved for institutional expansion purposes.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works relied on the misrepresentation made by the accused person and approved a new layout plan for five garden flats, a warehouse, an open space and two churches on the same piece of land.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) conducted investigations and established that Munyama had appropriated a garden flat stand and facilitated the allocation of a church stand to his church, Harvest House International.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment