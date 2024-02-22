Malawi Immigration System Hacked, President Chakwera Refuses To Pay Ransom

5 minutes ago Thu, 22 Feb 2024 19:33:44 GMT

The President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera, says his government will not pay any ransom to individuals who hacked the system at the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services.

As reported by Nyasa Times, Chakwera told MPs in the National Assembly on Wednesday that the hackers who tempered with the system are demanding huge amounts of money.

Chakwera said instead of paying the ransom, the government would find other means of resolving the glitches. He said:

Feedback