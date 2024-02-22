Malawi Immigration System Hacked, President Chakwera Refuses To Pay Ransom
The President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera, says his government will not pay any ransom to individuals who hacked the system at the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services.
As reported by Nyasa Times, Chakwera told MPs in the National Assembly on Wednesday that the hackers who tempered with the system are demanding huge amounts of money.
Chakwera said instead of paying the ransom, the government would find other means of resolving the glitches. He said:
For as long as I am President of this country, I will not allow the government to pay such an amount.
He added that the department was already taking decisive steps to regain control of the system.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
For the past week, Malawi’s Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has not been able to print passports due to the system failure, leaving travellers stranded.
More: Pindula News