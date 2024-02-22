ZIMSEC Announces Grade 6 & 7 Examination Fees

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council would like to inform its valued stakeholders of the gazetted examination registration fees for the October 2024 Grade 7 examinations. The 2024 Grade 6 classes can register and make staggered payments towards their final examinations in 2025. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



The 2024 examination fees are pegged against the USD however, Parents and Guardians are advised to pay the fees using the currency of their choice (ZWL, USD or RANDS). Parents and Guardians who wish to make payments in ZWL must make payments at their respective centres during the period of 19 March to 26 March 2024 using the interbank rate of the 19th of March which shall be confirmed to all Examination centres by ZIMSEC.

The closing dates for registration must be confirmed by the school/ centre to avoid any inconveniences, ZIMSEC said.

The Grade 7 2024 termly examination fees for all subjects for learners at public schools, local authority, and not-for-profit Mission schools have been pegged at US$10 while learners at private schools, colleges, and private candidates will pay US$22.

The Grade 6 2024 termly examination fees for all subjects for learners at public schools, local authority, and not-for-profit Mission schools have been pegged at US$5 while learners at private schools, colleges, and private candidates will pay US$11. Added ZIMSEC:

No payments should be made directly into the ZIMSEC account by Parents/ Guardians, all payments should be made to the respective school/ examination centre.

