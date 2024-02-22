"ZIMSEC Certificates Cannot Be Combined"
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has said it is illegal to combine certificates awarded for different examination sittings.
Every year, thousands of candidates sit for Ordinary Level examinations for a second or third time in a bid to get the required 5 subjects.
In some cases, candidates pass at least five subjects in a single sitting but fail to pass English Language or Mathematics which are compulsory subjects for almost all courses at tertiary level.
As a result, some candidates end up having multiple O’ Level certificates, which is not only embarrassing but inconvenient, hence the desire to combine certificates.
In a post on its social media pages, ZIMSEC said merging certificates awarded for different examination sittings is illegal and fraudulent. It said:
ZIMSEC certificates can not be combined/ merged. Combining certificates is illegal and creates fraudulent documents.
ZIMSEC recently announced it had released the Ordinary and Advanced Level certificates for June 2023 and dispatched them to provinces.
It advised candidates to collect their certificates from their respective schools.
More: Pindula News