Bikita Minerals, Tenax Dispute Won't Affect PSL Season - Jere

It means that the team that is going to come from Eastern Region Division One which hasn’t been availed to us by ZIFA as yet, will have outstanding matches. It is very common everywhere, even in Europe.

We cannot stop the league because the reason why we planned an early season kick-off is to avoid fixture congestion along the way as well as accommodate international fixtures given that some of our teams in the league will also be playing in the African Safari.

We put all those things into account to then say let’s start our league early so that we accommodate all that.

The 2023 ZIFA Eastern Region Division One season ended amid controversy after the runners-up, Bikita Minerals, accused Grayham of using an ineligible player. The match had ended in a 1-1 draw.

Tenax won the title on the final day of the season after a thumping victory over Rusitu Tigers 6-1 and automatically won the sole ticket into the Premiership.

Bikita Minerals was awarded three points and a 3-0 scoreline by the Eastern Region league following their complaint against Grayham.

The awarding of the points placed Bikita Minerals on top of the log standings, and Tenax in second position. Tenax had finished a point above Bikita Minerals.

ZIFA had initially unilaterally endorsed the Eastern Region board’s decision to promote Bikita Minerals but later backtracked on its earlier decision after Tenax lodged a late appeal.

The Appeals Committee pushed the case to the Disciplinary Committee, who are scheduled to hear the matter this weekend.

