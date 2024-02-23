Delta Beverages, PSL Pen Three-year Sponsorship Deal

The Premier Soccer League is getting US$1.13 million per season, the same amount the topflight received from Delta Beverages in the last deal that expired at the end of 2023.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League will get $700 000 while the Chibuku Super Cup will be sponsored for $375 000 per season.

The Castle Challenge Cup which acts as the season opener between league champions and the Chibuku Super Cup winners is worth $55 000 per season.

Speaking at the function held yesterday, Delta Beverages marketing director, Irimayi Muzorewa, said:

Year after year our sponsorship gives us a unique opportunity to present our beer consumers with an activity that they as a nation love. It (football) connects people from different backgrounds and creates moments in celebration of good times. That for us showcases the opportunities that are leveraged through our sport which makes our investment worthwhile The future of football is bright as we are seeing more and more new clubs emerge.

Various football stakeholders including representatives of the Premier Soccer League club and the chairman of the ZIFA Normalisation Committee Lincoln Mutasa attended the ceremony.

More: Pindula News

