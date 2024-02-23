No CALA, No June 2024 Examinations Registration - ZIMSEC

4 minutes ago Fri, 23 Feb 2024 14:48:41 GMT

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has advised prospective candidates for the 2024 June examinations that they will not be allowed to sit for the examinations without Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) marks.

In a notice, ZIMSEC also said the June 2024 examination is the last session for those who wish to re-write using 2021 CALA marks. It said: