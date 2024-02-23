No CALA, No June 2024 Examinations Registration - ZIMSEC
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has advised prospective candidates for the 2024 June examinations that they will not be allowed to sit for the examinations without Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) marks.
In a notice, ZIMSEC also said the June 2024 examination is the last session for those who wish to re-write using 2021 CALA marks. It said:
June 2024 examination registration is only for re-writing candidates who have banked CALA marks. No CALA No registration. June 2024 ZIMSEC Examination is the last session for those who wish to re-write using 2021 CALA marks.Feedback
CALA is a learner assessment system that was implemented in the final term of 2021 in preparation for the 2021 ZIMSEC examinations.
Under the system, ZIMSEC candidates’ physical and behavioural skills are assessed continuously (coursework) to contribute 30 per cent to their final marks.
Summative or knowledge skills assessed during examinations contribute 70 per cent to the candidate’s final grade.
