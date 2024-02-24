Lupane State University Grapples With Shortage Of Lecturers

Some lecturers informed students about a directive from authorities limiting them to teaching only three classes. Said a lecturer:

Unfortunately, I have some sad news to share with the group. I am no longer your lecturer due to a directive from the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) stating that we can only teach a maximum of three classes.

For example, if we consider the Waste Management module, which consists of block and conventional classes, along with a parallel class, these are now considered three separate classes.

In my case, I have already exceeded the three-class limit, having taught Waste Management (block class), a 2:2 class, and a Natural Resources class.

The class representative should approach the chairperson to inform them about the lack of lecturers.

While we can be compelled to come under the chairperson’s directive, the current situation raises concerns about your ability to prepare for exams in March without proper instruction.

Previously, I taught four modules, which translates to eight classes considering both block and conventional formats. With the two block classes, this effectively means four classes.

Since we are only allowed three, one class will be left without a lecturer. This is a significant issue with no clear solution at present.

I am currently in Bulawayo and will only come to Lupane for project-related matters.

As for your lecturers, I’m unsure what to do as the directive strictly emphasizes a three-class teaching limit.