Ministry Of Mines Officials Arrested For Corruption Denied Bail
A Ministry of Mines and Mining Development official and her accomplice who were arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission (ZACC) recently were on Friday, 23 February, denied bail by Chinhoyi magistrate Rumbidzai Tshuma.
The magistrate dismissed bail applications by the Deputy Provincial Mining Director for Mashonaland West, Junior Mudyawabikwa and former surveyor with the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, Robson Farayi Chinanayi citing a strong case against them.
As reported by NewsDay, the duo allegedly extorted US$5 000.00 from an applicant for a mining certificate.
Magistrate Tshuma said the State has a strong case and the accused may abscond despite Mudyawabikwa having told the court that she doesn’t have a passport.
Mudyawabikwa and Chinanayi were arrested by ZACC on Monday this week after a tip-off from the complainant.
More: Pindula News