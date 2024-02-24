Ministry Of Mines Officials Arrested For Corruption Denied Bail

7 minutes ago Sat, 24 Feb 2024 04:21:44 GMT

A Ministry of Mines and Mining Development official and her accomplice who were arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission (ZACC) recently were on Friday, 23 February, denied bail by Chinhoyi magistrate Rumbidzai Tshuma.

The magistrate dismissed bail applications by the Deputy Provincial Mining Director for Mashonaland West, Junior Mudyawabikwa and former surveyor with the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, Robson Farayi Chinanayi citing a strong case against them.

As reported by NewsDay, the duo allegedly extorted US$5 000.00 from an applicant for a mining certificate.

