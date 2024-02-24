South African Police Seize Nine Boats Used To Facilitate Border Jumping
The South African Police Service (SAPS) seized nine inflatable boats that were being used by smugglers on Wednesday afternoon at Chirumbu east of Musina in Vhembe District.
The boats were allegedly being used by gangs to assist undocumented migrants in crossing into the country.
In a statement, SAPS said the smuggling ring was busted under the ongoing Operation Vala Umgodi. Reads the statement:
The joint Law Enforcement Agencies through Operation Vala Umgodi on Wednesday afternoon, 21 February 2024, seized nine inflatable boats at Chirumbu east of Musina in Vhembe District.
Members of the SAPS K9 Unit, Border Policing Teams and the SANDF followed information about the smuggling of illegal immigrants and counterfeit goods at the sandbank of the Limpopo River.
The suspects evaded arrest by fleeing on foot upon realizing that they were being cornered, abandoning inflatable boats.
Subsequently, Police seized the boats, which are expected to be disposed of.
More: Pindula News