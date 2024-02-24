South African Police Seize Nine Boats Used To Facilitate Border Jumping

8 minutes ago Sat, 24 Feb 2024 07:52:35 GMT

The South African Police Service (SAPS) seized nine inflatable boats that were being used by smugglers on Wednesday afternoon at Chirumbu east of Musina in Vhembe District.

The boats were allegedly being used by gangs to assist undocumented migrants in crossing into the country.

In a statement, SAPS said the smuggling ring was busted under the ongoing Operation Vala Umgodi. Reads the statement:

