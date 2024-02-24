ZIDA Launches Electronic Licensing Portal
The Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), has launched its electronic licencing portal (e-licencing portal), a self-service platform for investors where the submission of applications, renewals, progress reports and investor interface is done.
Speaking at the launch held in the capital Harare on Thursday, ZIDA CEO, Tafadzwa Chinamo said it takes up to five days to complete everything. He said (via Business Times):
The launch of this portal embodies our broader vision for a modern, digitally empowered Zimbabwe. It sends a clear message to the international community that we are open for business, eager to embrace innovation, and committed to creating an environment conducive to entrepreneurship and investment.Feedback
I call upon all stakeholders – government, private sector, civil society, and citizens – to support our shared goals.
Together, we can harness the transformative power of digitization to unlock Zimbabwe’s full potential and pave the way for a brighter future for generations to come.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
However, digitization requires more than just adopting new technologies, it demands a fundamental shift in mindset, processes, and systems.
Collaboration, adaptability, and a willingness to embrace change are essential as we embark on this transformative journey.
ZIDA’s electronic do-it-yourself (DIY) licensing portal is expected to improve the ease of doing business.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals