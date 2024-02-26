POTRAZ Says Starlink Has Not Applied For Operating Licence

As reported by NewsDay, POTRAZ deputy director of economic tariffs and competition Vengesai Magadzire said the nation should know that Starlink is yet to submit its application papers.

Magadzire was addressing villagers in Chikomba West constituency during a consumer awareness campaign at the weekend. He said:

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

As the regulator, POTRAZ is mandated to license operators in Zimbabwe but now Starlink has not submitted its application for the licence. We are waiting to hear from it and once it submits Potraz will do what is required.

A Chinese mining company operating in Mashonaland Central Province, San He, was recently fined US$700 for using Starlink in Zimbabwe.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPA), the San He Mining company in Guruve was ordered to pay a US$700 fine by a Bindura Magistrate for contravening the Postal and Telecommunication Act.

Zimbabweans are increasingly eager to ditch local internet service providers for Starlink due to their poor service and high cost of data packages.

Developed by Elon Musk’s space exploration company SpaceX, Starlink is a satellite internet network that provides high-speed broadband internet services.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment