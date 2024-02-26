Tshabangu Dismisses Suspension By CCC "Interim Steering Committee"

Remember we registered both and as soon as the deeds office advertises and publishes those articles it will mark the end of the road for many.

Last week, a CCC faction which had hitherto been working with Tshabangu announced his suspension for allegedly skipping meetings and hobnobbing with a faction fronted by Welshman Ncube and Jacob Mafume.

CCC’s self-appointed interim steering committee chaired by former Entumbane-Njube MP Dingilizwe Tshuma, said its original agenda was not to destroy the CCC but to deal with the imposition of candidates during the August 2023 general elections.

The committee running the CCC includes Tshuma, former legislator for Entumbane-Njube constituency in Bulawayo as chair; Mhlanga (ex-Pumula MP, Bulawayo deputy mayor and deputy chair deputy); Tshabangu (secretary-general); Khaliphani Phugeni (information); Sikhululekile Moyo (interim chairperson for women); Nomvula Mguni (ex-proportional representation MP), Mbuso Siso (treasurer) and Benoni Ncube (youth).

In a statement, interim deputy chairperson Albert Mhlanga said Tshabangu is now suspended and Ncube is not the CCC leader, but Tshuma is.

