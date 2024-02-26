Unidentified Man Threatens To Kill President Mnangagwa
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a manhunt for a man who threatened to kill President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a video clip that has gone viral.
The man, who was wearing a black suit and a purple shirt, could be heard complaining about the economic hardships being experienced by Zimbabweans whilst brandishing two pistols. The ZRP posted on X:
The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist to identify and locate a man who is seen on social media brandishing two pistols while threatening to kill the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and some Government officials. The man is wearing a black suit and a purple shirt. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.Feedback
Watch the video below:
More: Pindula News
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals