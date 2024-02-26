Unidentified Man Threatens To Kill President Mnangagwa

5 minutes ago Mon, 26 Feb 2024 14:01:13 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a manhunt for a man who threatened to kill President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a video clip that has gone viral.

The man, who was wearing a black suit and a purple shirt, could be heard complaining about the economic hardships being experienced by Zimbabweans whilst brandishing two pistols. The ZRP posted on X: