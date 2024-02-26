Pindula|Search Pindula
Unidentified Man Threatens To Kill President Mnangagwa

5 minutes agoMon, 26 Feb 2024 14:01:13 GMT
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a manhunt for a man who threatened to kill President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a video clip that has gone viral.

The man, who was wearing a black suit and a purple shirt, could be heard complaining about the economic hardships being experienced by Zimbabweans whilst brandishing two pistols. The ZRP posted on X:

The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist to identify and locate a man who is seen on social media brandishing two pistols while threatening to kill the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and some Government officials. The man is wearing a black suit and a purple shirt. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Watch the video below:

