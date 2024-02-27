Govt Plans To Recruit 5 000 More Teachers In 2024 - Education Minister
The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerayi Moyo, has said the government has employed 2 000 new teachers this term and plans to recruit 5 000 more.
Speaking during a meeting with teachers’ unions and other stakeholders in Harare on Monday, 26 February, Moyo also said there are plans to build 2 800 new schools. Said Moyo (via The Herald):
We decentralised the recruitment of teachers starting from January 2024, so far we have recruited 2 000 teachers, and we are left with 5 000 more teachers.Feedback
We are sure that in the second term, we will recruit more. We are also going to address the shortage of schools by building a further 2 800 schools.
Moyo told trade unionists that when recruiting teachers, the Public Service Commission (PSC) will give preference to those who completed their college studies long back.
He also pledged to ensure that BEAM disbursements are done timeously so that schools operate efficiently and procure materials on time.
Moyo said allowances that were given to teachers should be brought back and that teachers in rural areas deserve hardship allowances.
More: Pindula News
