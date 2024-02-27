Govt Plans To Recruit 5 000 More Teachers In 2024 - Education Minister

We are sure that in the second term, we will recruit more. We are also going to address the shortage of schools by building a further 2 800 schools.

Moyo told trade unionists that when recruiting teachers, the Public Service Commission (PSC) will give preference to those who completed their college studies long back.

He also pledged to ensure that BEAM disbursements are done timeously so that schools operate efficiently and procure materials on time.

Moyo said allowances that were given to teachers should be brought back and that teachers in rural areas deserve hardship allowances.

