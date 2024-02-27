President Masisi Warns Batswana MPs Against Zimbabwe "Xenophobic" Comments
Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has warned Members of Parliament (MPs) against commotion incitement and discrimination against Zimbabweans as the two neighbouring countries ponder the use of national identity cards (IDs) to cross borders instead of passports.
According to Mmegi, Masisi made the remarks in Parliament, where he was responding to the Budget Speech.
Masisi told MPs to be careful not to discriminate against Zimbabweans. He said:
You didn’t say anything when we did this arrangement with Namibia, but just because it is Zimbabweans you are discriminating against them, you are belittling them, and you are xenophobic.
If we can check your phones now you will find that some of you have their numbers and have illegally hired them.
Masisi was responding to a comment from Francistown South MP, Wynter Mmolotsi, who voiced his opposition to the possibility of using IDs as travel documents for citizens of both countries.
Some Botswana Members of Parliament have accused the country’s government of failure to consult them after Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa unexpectedly announced the plans at the Kusi Ideas Festival in 20203.
Following the backlash, the government assured Batswana that there was no signed agreement between Botswana and Zimbabwe on the use of IDs to cross borders.
