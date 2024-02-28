Soldier Jailed For Armed Robbery

On the 5th of January 2024, the accused persons were driven by Pardon Shoko, now deceased to the first complainant’s home at 0900 hours.

They demanded cash and threatened the complainant with a Gabilondo Y Cia Vitoria Llama pistol. They stole cash amounting to USD23 200, two laptops, a Samsung mobile phone as well as two Huawei tablets. The total value of the stolen property was USD 25 040 and USD740 was recovered.

On the 31st of January 2024, the accused persons robbed the second complainant at her home at around 2030 hours after threatening to kill her.

They got away with USD9 300 and four mobile phones. The total value stolen was USD10 100 and nothing was recovered.

The accused persons also committed another robbery on the 26th of October 2023 at around 2030 hours where they threatened the complainant and his wife before robbing them of USD19 000 and ZAR10 000.

The accused persons drove away in the complainant’s Isuzu double cab motor vehicle which they later dumped in Bikita.

Makuvise was sentenced to 36 years imprisonment of which 3 years were suspended.

Mudhanganyi was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment of which 1 year was suspended.

Mandishona was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment of which 1 year was suspended.

