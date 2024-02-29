Man (26) Who Killed Pregnant Lover Ahead Of Lobola Payment Denied Bail

As reported by the Southern Eye, Sibanda through his lawyer Brian Robi of Dube Legal Practice filed an application for bail at the High Court pending trial.

The State opposed the granting of bail arguing that Sibanda is facing a charge of murder in which if convicted, he will be sentenced to a long jail term.

High Court judge Justice Christopher Dube Banda upheld the State’s fears and dismissed Sibanda’s application for bail.

Sibanda, who is being held at Khami Remand Prison following his arrest on 05 February, will appear at the Western Commonage Magistrates Court on 05 March for routine remand pending a hearing at the High Court. His lawyer submitted:

The applicant denies the charge and states that on the fateful day he knocked off from work and went home with his then-pregnant girlfriend Ncube. He will state that at the material time and at all the times preceding the horrific incident, their relationship was characterised by nothing but cordiality and love. He will state that lobola arrangements and negotiations were scheduled for February 11. He states that while relaxed and conversing, the deceased received a call from one Gift. The applicant became curious and suspicious as it was not the first time she had received such calls and messages from Gift.

The lawyer submitted that Sibanda then probed his girlfriend and she responded violently leading to an altercation.

The deceased allegedly confessed that Gift was her boyfriend responsible for the pregnancy.

The lawyer stated that Sibanda was provoked and he lost control of his senses.

The lawyer said the applicant had no pending case, or previous convictions and had no intention to abscond as a law-abiding citizen.

