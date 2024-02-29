Trey Nyoni Makes His Debut For Liverpool, Aged 16 Years

Liverpool scored through 18-year-old Lewis Koumas (44′), who was making his full debut, and Jayden Danns (73′, 88′), another 18-year-old forward who came on as a second-half substitute.

Nyoni was born on 30 June 2007 in England to Zimbabwean parents, which means he is eligible to play for England, his country of birth, or Zimbabwe through his family.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

He was with the Leicester City Academy for a decade and played for the Foxes in the U18 Premier League during the 2022/23 season.

Nyoni played for the club’s under-21 side against Porto in the Premier League International Cup in December, while he was still 15.

The youngster joined the Liverpool Academy in August 2023 following his departure from Leicester City the previous month.

Nyoni has featured for the Three Lions (England) at youth level and scored and grabbed an assist on his debut for England Under-16s in a 3-2 friendly victory over Italy in 2022.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment