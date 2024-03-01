14-year-old Girl Gang-raped At A Birthday Party

7 minutes ago Fri, 01 Mar 2024 08:11:34 GMT

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four teenagers she met at a party in Harare last week, reported NewsDay.

The accused persons appeared before Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei on Wednesday and were each remanded out of custody to 03 April on US$30 bail each.

Prosecuting, Anesu Chirenje said on 24 February 2024, at around 10 AM, the complainant and her friend left home to go to a birthday party in Glen View 7, Harare.

