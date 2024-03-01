Man (22) Kills Police Officer During Robbery

4 minutes ago Fri, 01 Mar 2024 08:42:51 GMT

A 22-year-old man Tinotenda Chipadze (22) was recently arraigned before the Chegutu Magistrates’ Court facing murder charges after he allegedly killed a police officer and robbed him of his cellphone.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), Chipadze was remanded to 07 March 2024.

Allegations are that on 03 February 2024 at around 2 AM, the accused person and his accomplice Enock who is still at large followed the now deceased Elisha Munengerwa who was a Police Officer, from Eddy’s Kite bar in Chegutu to Gadzema bus terminus until he passed West End shops.

