Man (22) Kills Police Officer During Robbery
A 22-year-old man Tinotenda Chipadze (22) was recently arraigned before the Chegutu Magistrates’ Court facing murder charges after he allegedly killed a police officer and robbed him of his cellphone.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), Chipadze was remanded to 07 March 2024.
Allegations are that on 03 February 2024 at around 2 AM, the accused person and his accomplice Enock who is still at large followed the now deceased Elisha Munengerwa who was a Police Officer, from Eddy’s Kite bar in Chegutu to Gadzema bus terminus until he passed West End shops.
When they reached Gomo tuckshop the accused persons pounced on the now deceased and stabbed him on the upper left arm before taking his Techno Camon cellphone.
The accused fled from the scene leaving the now deceased lying in a pool of blood behind Gomo tuckshop.
A witness who was sleeping in the tuckshop heard the now deceased groaning, made an enquiry and found the now deceased battling for life. He made a report to the police who attended the scene.
The deceased was quickly ferried to Chegutu Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon admission.
Police investigations led to Chipadze’s arrest after he sold the now deceased’s cellphone.
More: Pindula News