Murehwa Magistrate, Terence Mashaire, Arrested On Corruption Allegations

4 minutes ago Fri, 01 Mar 2024 09:04:41 GMT

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) says it has arrested Murehwa magistrate Terence Mashaire on allegations of receiving bribes from litigants in matters he was presiding over.

ZACC has also arrested Shane Kubonera, a former magistrate, and an impostor Allan Nhamo Bhasvi, on allegations of fraud and impersonation.

Bhasvi was allegedly purporting to be Principal Protocol Officer to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and conniving with Kubonera to defraud a victim of USD$10 000.

Feedback