Murehwa Magistrate, Terence Mashaire, Arrested On Corruption Allegations
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) says it has arrested Murehwa magistrate Terence Mashaire on allegations of receiving bribes from litigants in matters he was presiding over.
ZACC has also arrested Shane Kubonera, a former magistrate, and an impostor Allan Nhamo Bhasvi, on allegations of fraud and impersonation.
Bhasvi was allegedly purporting to be Principal Protocol Officer to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and conniving with Kubonera to defraud a victim of USD$10 000.
Bhasvi and Kubonera allegedly promised to facilitate farm allocation, farming equipment and access to President Mnangagwa their victim.
ZACC has also confirmed the arrest of Takudzwa Marlon Muza, a Judicial Service Commission ICT Technician on allegations of receiving a bribe of US$350 to facilitate a favourable judgment for a litigant in a matter before the High Court.
More: Pindula News