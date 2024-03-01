Ruwa's Former Junior Mayor Tanyaradzwa Mangwanya Appeals For Scholarship Assistance

Dear Sir/Madam,

I am writing this letter to reach out to you, hoping for your support and assistance. My name is Tanyaradzwa Mangwanya, a 19-year-old girl living in Ruwa. I have faced numerous challenges in my life, particularly since my mother passed away when I was just two years old. However, I refuse to let these obstacles define me.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

I have dreams and aspirations for my future, and I firmly believe that pursuing higher education at a university will provide me with the knowledge and skills to accomplish them. Despite my financial limitations, I am determined to prioritise my career and strive for success. I am a girl with many dreams, and I am determined to be independent and successful.

My passion lies in studying Human Resource Management. It has always been my dream and goal to work in this field. Last year, I had the privilege of becoming a Junior Mayor, where I learned valuable skills in developing recruitment strategies and handling administrative duties within my Junior Council team. The guidance and support from the Senior Council, particularly the Human Resource Officer, sparked my interest in this program.

My morals and values revolve around fairness, honesty, love, and tolerance. I am highly motivated to understand human behaviour and cognition, inspired by the dedication and attitude of the Human Resource Officer, Mrs Marume, with whom I worked closely during my term with the Senior Council.

Aside from my academic pursuits, I am actively involved in sports, both on the field and track. Additionally, I possess hairdressing skills, which I have developed over time.

Reading novels and baking are among my favourite hobbies, providing me with an escape and a creative outlet.

However, financial constraints pose a significant challenge for me. While my school fees were covered up until A-level by the Karikoga Project, their program, unfortunately, does not extend support to university education. This scholarship opportunity is crucial in helping me overcome these financial barriers and achieve my goals.

I humbly appeal for your scholarship/sponsorship, which would not only alleviate my financial burdens but also enable me to pursue my dreams. To many, it may seem like a distant dream, but to me, it is the future I am destined to have. I am determined to work diligently toward my goals, and with the support of a scholarship/sponsor, I can make my dreams a reality.

I sincerely hope that you will consider my request and extend your helping hand. Your support would make a significant impact on my life and provide me with the opportunity to fulfil my potential.

Thank you for your time and consideration. I eagerly await your positive response.

Yours sincerely,

Tanyaradzwa Mangwanya (+263785609136)



In a society that cherishes the potential of its youth, Tanyaradzwa’s predicament highlights the harsh reality faced by many who strive to overcome obstacles and achieve their educational goals. The struggle to fund higher education has become a significant barrier for countless promising individuals, depriving them of the opportunity to unlock their full potential and contribute to the nation’s progress. Some are being left behind.

If you wish to help, please get in touch with Pindula (+263779271379) or Contact Tanya directly (+263785609136).

Tags

Leave a Comment