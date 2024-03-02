Harare-Chirundu Highway Rehabilitation To Cost Over US$550 Million - Mhona
The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, said that the rehabilitation of the Harare-Chirundu road will cost more than half a million United States dollars.
Responding to questions from the media during the launch of the project in Harare earlier this week, Mhona said the project should be completed within the next 18 months at a cost of over US$550 million. He said, as quoted by NewZimbabwe.com:
Those who remember, for the Harare-Chirundu road, we were talking of over US$550 million for the rehabilitation.
This is what we are working with. As we progress, we will continue updating and briefing the electorate.
Mhona said that not only the Harare-Chirundu highway was undergoing rehabilitation, but all roads countrywide needed attention.
He said the Beitbridge-Masvingo-Harare highway is 99% complete where five local construction companies got contracts to work the busiest highway in the country known as R1.
The companies which are working on the road are Masimba Construction (Pvt) Ltd, Tensor System, Exodus, Fossil and Bitumen.
More: Pindula News
