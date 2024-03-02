Harare-Chirundu Highway Rehabilitation To Cost Over US$550 Million - Mhona

4 minutes ago Sat, 02 Mar 2024 07:37:55 GMT

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, said that the rehabilitation of the Harare-Chirundu road will cost more than half a million United States dollars.

Responding to questions from the media during the launch of the project in Harare earlier this week, Mhona said the project should be completed within the next 18 months at a cost of over US$550 million. He said, as quoted by NewZimbabwe.com: