ED Rewards Young Siblings Who Saved Mum From Crocodile... US$10 000 Plus Scholarships

Today I met two brave young heroes, Peace and Luckmore Magaya, from Mhondoro. They saved their mother from a crocodile attack. Inspired by their courage, I've taken on their education fees and awarded them $5,000 each. Let's nurture such bravery and compassion in our youth.



In January this year, the brother and sister, aged 12 and 10, took on the reptile as it dragged their mother into a river.

A video of the siblings recounting the encounter went viral on social media early this year.

Narrating the encounter, one of the children explained how they instinctively challenged one of the world’s most powerful and dangerous reptiles to save their mother’s life. Said the boy:

We saw her being dragged into the river by a crocodile. This is when we found a long stick which we stretched towards her and pulled her out. It tried to attack her on the leg and I blocked the crocodile by inserting a hand in the mouth, preventing it from pulling her into the river.

The younger sister then placed a leg on the crocodile’s head and attacked its eyes with a stick, forcing it to let go and retreat into the water.

The children managed to drag their mother out of the water and after noticing injuries to one of her legs, they called for help, and a villager assisted her back home.

