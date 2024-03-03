FIFA Completely Opposed To Blue Cards - Infantino

5 minutes ago Sun, 03 Mar 2024 18:34:56 GMT

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has ruled out the introduction of blue card in football saying he was not made aware of the proposals before they became public.

Reports emerged last month that the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which is the body that makes football rules, had started the trials, although not at the elite level.

The proposed card would have seen players who showed dissent to a referee or committed a cynical foul to stop an attack shown a blue card before being sent to a sin-bin for 10 minutes.

