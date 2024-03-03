FIFA Completely Opposed To Blue Cards - Infantino
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has ruled out the introduction of blue card in football saying he was not made aware of the proposals before they became public.
Reports emerged last month that the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which is the body that makes football rules, had started the trials, although not at the elite level.
The proposed card would have seen players who showed dissent to a referee or committed a cynical foul to stop an attack shown a blue card before being sent to a sin-bin for 10 minutes.
However, addressing reporters at the IFAB AGM at Loch Lomond in Scotland, Infantino said FIFA was opposed to blue cards. He said:
There will not be any blue cards used at elite level. This is a topic that is non-existent for us. FIFA is completely opposed to blue cards.
I was not aware of this topic, the president of FIFA – and I think FIFA has a say in IFAB. If you want a title it is a red card to the blue card.
Infantino also said the addition of a blue card would damage the traditions of the game. He said:
We have to be serious. We are always open to looking at ideas and proposals. But once you look at it you also have to protect the essence and tradition of the game. There is no blue card.
