Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeCrime and Courts

20-year-old Man Fatally Stabbed In Dispute Over A Girl

5 minutes agoMon, 04 Mar 2024 10:46:16 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
20-year-old Man Fatally Stabbed In Dispute Over A Girl

Police in Midlands Province have launched a manhunt for a man who fatally stabbed a 20-year-old rival suitor with a knife following a misunderstanding over a girl.

The incident occurred in Silobela under Chief Malisa area on Thursday at around 5 PM.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Midlands Province confirmed the indent to the Chronicle. He said:

I can confirm that the police are investigating the murder of a man who died on admission at Nkayi District Hospital after he was stabbed with an okapi knife. He said:

Both, the now-deceased Narvel Ndlovu and the suspect in the matter, Nkosikhona Ncube (20) hail from Rungu Village under Chief Malisa in Silobela.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.

Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

It is alleged, they had a misunderstanding over a girl. The dispute degenerated into a fight.

Ncube allegedly drew a knife from his pocket and stabbed Ndlovu once in the neck. Said Insp Mahoko:

Ndlovu collapsed and lost consciousness and Ncube fled from the scene. Ndlovu was rushed to Nkayi Hospital where he died upon admission.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

MurderSilobelaStabbing

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback