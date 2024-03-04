20-year-old Man Fatally Stabbed In Dispute Over A Girl
Police in Midlands Province have launched a manhunt for a man who fatally stabbed a 20-year-old rival suitor with a knife following a misunderstanding over a girl.
The incident occurred in Silobela under Chief Malisa area on Thursday at around 5 PM.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Midlands Province confirmed the indent to the Chronicle. He said:
I can confirm that the police are investigating the murder of a man who died on admission at Nkayi District Hospital after he was stabbed with an okapi knife. He said:
Both, the now-deceased Narvel Ndlovu and the suspect in the matter, Nkosikhona Ncube (20) hail from Rungu Village under Chief Malisa in Silobela.
It is alleged, they had a misunderstanding over a girl. The dispute degenerated into a fight.
Ncube allegedly drew a knife from his pocket and stabbed Ndlovu once in the neck. Said Insp Mahoko:
Ndlovu collapsed and lost consciousness and Ncube fled from the scene. Ndlovu was rushed to Nkayi Hospital where he died upon admission.
More: Pindula News