Armed Robbers Pounce On High School, Seize Car, Cash

They pounced on two school security guards whom they tied before force-marching them to the administration block and forced them to lie down.

The robbers tried to open the Chubb safe and failed. After failing to get money from the school’s offices, five of the robbers allegedly went to the staff quarters.

They robbed one of the teachers of US$4 500 cash and seized US$1 500 from another staff member who resided there.

The robbers allegedly stripped naked some male occupants whom they locked up in one room before they ransacked the staff quarters.

The suspects also robbed the complainants of their cellphones before they took a teacher’s Toyota Belta which they used as a getaway vehicle.

The school was reportedly closed on Thursday to allow police to conduct some preliminary investigations into the matter.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not readily comment on the matter when contacted by ZimLive.

