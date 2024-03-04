ZIMRA Wants Wider Security Forces' Involvement To Curb Fuel Smuggling

7 minutes ago Mon, 04 Mar 2024 09:30:01 GMT

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) last week called for wider involvement of security forces in the fight against fuel smuggling syndicates.

This comes as the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has expressed concern about the safety of vehicles in the country as smuggled fuel is not being subjected to Consignment Based Conformity Assessment checks, which are conducted to eliminate contaminated products.

Responding to questions from the Zimbabwe Independent, Francis Chimanda, head of corporate affairs at ZIMRA said they investigating reports of increased fuel smuggling. He said:

