Bogus TelOne Technicians Rob Zimre Park Resident Of US$25 000

Police in Ruwa are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Zimre Park on 04/03/24 in which five male suspects who were armed with a pistol and a ladder, disguised as Telone employees to gain entrance into the victim’s yard. The suspects attacked the victim before stealing US$25 000.00 cash, various groceries and two laptops. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

In an unrelated incident, Police arrested Tafadzwa Magara (28) and Justice Vhareta (28) in connection with the theft of armoured cables in Southerton, Harare, on Sunday.

Police said they acted on the received information and intercepted the suspects who were digging ZESA armoured cables along Craster Road.

The arrest of the two suspects led to the recovery of a mattock, shovel, hack-saw, a pair of pliers, screwdriver, three knives and a catapult.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment