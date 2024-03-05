Bogus TelOne Technicians Rob Zimre Park Resident Of US$25 000
A gang of armed robbers disguised as TelOne technicians robbed a Zimre Park resident of US$25 000.00 cash on Monday, 04 March.
According to a statement by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the five male robbers were armed with a pistol and a ladder.
They were allowed into the yard since they appeared to be TelOne employees. The robbers then attacked the victim before seizing the cash, various groceries and two laptops. Reads the statement:
Police in Ruwa are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Zimre Park on 04/03/24 in which five male suspects who were armed with a pistol and a ladder, disguised as Telone employees to gain entrance into the victim’s yard.
The suspects attacked the victim before stealing US$25 000.00 cash, various groceries and two laptops. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
In an unrelated incident, Police arrested Tafadzwa Magara (28) and Justice Vhareta (28) in connection with the theft of armoured cables in Southerton, Harare, on Sunday.
Police said they acted on the received information and intercepted the suspects who were digging ZESA armoured cables along Craster Road.
The arrest of the two suspects led to the recovery of a mattock, shovel, hack-saw, a pair of pliers, screwdriver, three knives and a catapult.
More: Pindula News