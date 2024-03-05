Four "Corrupt" Chitungwiza VID Depot Examiners Face Probe

During the conversations, the names of the four examiners were continuously mentioned, prompting the minister to order investigations. Said Mhona (via The Herald):

This was a surprise visit here at Chitungwiza VID. The purpose of us coming here together with my team from the ministry and VID officials from head office was basically to drive and run with the vision of His Excellency Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa that we don’t tolerate corruption in this land.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

So we are here to demonstrate to the people of Zimbabwe that whenever we say we have a listening President, he is saying I want you to go and descend on VID.

Why VID? Because several anonymous letters were coming through stating we have problematic officers but I said at times you need to be on the ground to hear for yourself.

So I came here unannounced to engage the officials and the stakeholders who are very important as they deal with issues of testing.

As you have seen, I have engaged with the citizenry, those who were waiting to be tested for the provisional licences and also for the certificate of competency, which is the road test, and also the stakeholders — the instructors.

But you know the problem is it takes two to tango and at the end of the day you have seen that whenever you address people on issues of corruption at times the people don’t open up, but eventually if you engage them bilaterally you hear more.