Job Sikhala Launches New Political Movement

The NDWG has started the mobilisation of the masses of our people for the ultimate convening of the National Democratic People’s Convention where people’s ideas and feedback will lead to the formation of a mass-based democratic people’s movement fighting for the takeover of government power.

Chingwena said the NDWG has since held its inaugural meeting with the delegates drawn from the 10 provinces of Zimbabwe and various organisations. He said:

The lives of our people are in danger due to unending cycles of poverty, oppression, looting and plundering of the national resources and subversion of the will of our people through electoral theft and self-imposition by an unpopular tyranny. At the inaugural meeting of the NDWG, the delegates from the 10 provinces of Zimbabwe and various organisations unanimously resolved the following as part of the process of gathering people’s views about the Zimbabwe that they want. That within a month, provincial democratic working groups will be constituted by the masses of our people drawn from the churches, business, war veterans, women, youths and students, civil society, and people living with disabilities among others whose key function will be to visit every ward and district to collate the views of the masses of our people through group meetings. The NDWG recognises the unresolved business of the war of liberation and takes it forward through a mass democratic struggle… Inclusivity will define the work of all the organs of the National Democratic People’s Convention, which will gather at a date to be advised to deliberate on the way forward based on the submissions from the expected 5 000 delegates.

Sikhala left the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party in February this year after being released from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison where he spent almost 600 days in pre-trial detention for inciting violence in June 2022.

