Man (44) Shoots At Motorist For Making Abrupt U-turn In Front Of Him

The suspect fired a shot on the ground with an FN Browning Pistol before firing at the front tyre of the victim’s vehicle, a Honda Fit. The vehicle’s front right tyre deflated as a result of the shooting.

The victim had made an abrupt U-turn at a cross junction near Chibero Agricultural College Chibero in front of the suspect’s vehicle, a Toyota Hilux.

In an unrelated incident, Police said three dead bodies were found floating in a well in Muchefa Village, Buhera on 29 February.

Police said investigations are underway to establish how the three people died. The deceased have been identified as Trainer Chibanda (46), Palessa Muchefa (11) and Tirivashe Muchefa (5).

