Man (44) Shoots At Motorist For Making Abrupt U-turn In Front Of Him
A 44-year-old man was arrested for shooting at a motorist who made an abrupt U-turn at a cross junction in front of his vehicle.
In a statement, the ZRP said Onwell Chigorimbo shot the victim’s vehicle’s front right tyre, a Honda Fit, along Chibero Road on 29 February 2024. It said:
Police in Norton have arrested Onwell Chigorimbo (44) for discharging a firearm at a public place along Chibero Road on 29/02/24.Feedback
The suspect fired a shot on the ground with an FN Browning Pistol before firing at the front tyre of the victim’s vehicle, a Honda Fit. The vehicle’s front right tyre deflated as a result of the shooting.
The victim had made an abrupt U-turn at a cross junction near Chibero Agricultural College Chibero in front of the suspect’s vehicle, a Toyota Hilux.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
In an unrelated incident, Police said three dead bodies were found floating in a well in Muchefa Village, Buhera on 29 February.
Police said investigations are underway to establish how the three people died. The deceased have been identified as Trainer Chibanda (46), Palessa Muchefa (11) and Tirivashe Muchefa (5).
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals