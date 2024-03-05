Mbare Man Who Sold Beer To Children Jailed Two Years

4 minutes ago Tue, 05 Mar 2024 10:05:56 GMT

A 23-year-old man from Mbare, Harare who was on Friday, 01 March found guilty of selling alcohol to persons under the age of 18 by the courts, has been sentenced to an effective two-year prison term.

Phaeton Mutiyaya was arrested after a video clip of children drinking beer in central Harare on Christmas Day last year circulated and sparked outrage on social media platforms.

He was arrested after investigators established that he was the one who had sold alcohol to the minors and that he was selling the alcohol illegally from a private residence in Mbare.

