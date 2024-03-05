Mnangagwa Engages Hichilema Over Drought
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said he had discussions with Zambian leader Presiden Hakainde Hichilema on Monday morning to explore collaborative ways to deal with the effects of El Nino-induced drought, reported the Chronicle.
Hichilema has since declared Zambia’s drought a state of disaster and emergency, saying the country is likely to face a food crisis and electricity generation curtailments.
Speaking to journalists after officiating at the 56th United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) Conference of Finance Ministers in Victoria Falls yesterday, Mnangagwa said he spoke with Hichilema and another regional leader over the drought issue. He said:
Currently, there is this eminent El Nino drought, which is affecting Southern Africa. I am in constant contact with my colleagues in Southern Africa and we believe that it is necessary to introduce models of agriculture that mitigate against such events as this drought.
This morning, I was discussing with one or two regional Heads of State. I felt that we need to promote irrigation in our region so that whether there is drought or no drought, at least we have irrigation, and enough hectarage to give food security to our respective countries.
I was discussing with my dear brother HH (President Hakainde Hichilema) this morning and it’s not prudent to divulge that two Heads of State will be discussing an issue until certain things have happened, then you would know that we have been discussing.
The southern African region is facing one of the worst droughts due to the El Nino weather pattern.
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) predicted normal to below-normal rainfall for the 2023-2024 farming season.
