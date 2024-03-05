Mnangagwa Engages Hichilema Over Drought

7 minutes ago Tue, 05 Mar 2024 13:24:48 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said he had discussions with Zambian leader Presiden Hakainde Hichilema on Monday morning to explore collaborative ways to deal with the effects of El Nino-induced drought, reported the Chronicle.

Hichilema has since declared Zambia’s drought a state of disaster and emergency, saying the country is likely to face a food crisis and electricity generation curtailments.

Speaking to journalists after officiating at the 56th United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) Conference of Finance Ministers in Victoria Falls yesterday, Mnangagwa said he spoke with Hichilema and another regional leader over the drought issue. He said:

Feedback