Three Zimbabwean Men Arrested In SA For Allegedly Killing German Tourist

According to the Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, Moshabi, Madzvimbo, and Moyo also face additional charges of contravening the Immigration Act. Said Malabi-Dzhangi:

The deceased was on a tour from Botswana on Friday (February 23) and drove into South Africa in a Toyota sedan motor vehicle and arrived at Lephalale in Waterberg District on Saturday morning.





It is alleged that along the way, Westphal offered an unknown male hitchhiker a lift.

As the two travelled, the tourist requested help in securing accommodation around North West province, where he would settle briefly before he could proceed with his tour across South Africa.

The court heard that on arrival at the said accommodation, in Moruleng, the NPA said the hitchhiker suggested they pass by a liquor outlet where they had a few drinks. Said Malabi-Dzhangi:

That’s when the suspect informed his two friends about (Westphal). The accused and his two accomplices drove with the unsuspecting victim to Moshabi’s place. Upon arrival, they tied him up and started to assault him while demanding his bank account PIN code.

They allegedly searched the German and took an undisclosed amount of money from him, and other valuables. Said Malabi-Dzhangi:

The three suspects removed the vehicle’s number plates and drove with the victim while assaulting him to Northam, using a gravel road. When they reached a certain farm where the suspects dragged the victim from the vehicle and dumped him in the bushes.

During the night, security officials noticed the “suspicious” vehicle, without number plates, parked on the farm and stopped to investigate.

They noticed Moshabi’s bloodstained t-shirt and police were immediately notified.

Moshabi was then arrested at the scene and later police discovered Westphal’s body in the nearby bushes.

Madzvimbo and Moyo were arrested in North West province later that evening. They were allegedly found in possession of some of the deceased tourist’s belongings.

The case against Moshabi, Madzvimbo, and Moyo was postponed to 13 March for bail applications and the trio will remain in custody.

