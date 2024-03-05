Tshabangu Sworn In As A Senator

This comes after a Government gazette’s General Notice 291 of 2024 in which the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba confirmed the list of the new senators.

The gazette also confirmed the list that will fill Proportional Representation vacancies in the National Assembly and these include Nomvula Mguni, Otilia Sibanda, Lungile Ncube and Sikhuphukile Dube all from Bulawayo.

Sibongile Maphosa will fill the same vacancy for Matabeleland South Province.

Tshabangu recalled several CCC senators and PR MPs in the National Assembly who were sworn in soon after the August 2023 general elections so that he and his close colleagues would grab the vacant seats and join the “gravy train”.

Tshabangu was virtually unknown before the general elections, and ordinary voters were left asking how he acquired the authority to expel their representatives with scant regard for their expectations in defiance of the party’s then-president Nelson Chamisa.

More: Pindula News

