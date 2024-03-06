I Am Joshua Nkomo's Footprint - Tshabangu

I am the footprint of Joshua Nkomo so this (stick) symbolises the torch bearer that was carried by Joshua Nkomo when he was fighting for the liberation of this country. So I am his footprint, I am going to make sure that what he stood for, I will stand for, his vision is completed.

Tshabangu has been described as “Zimbabwe’s biggest political hacker and impostor in contemporary history. A man who can steal a whole political party and get away with it.”

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

The former MDC youth league activist seized CCC with the assistance of State institutions after the August 2023 general elections and recalled several senators whom he replaced with his cronies.

Tshabangu was virtually unknown before the 2023 general elections though it has since emerged that he was once suspended by the MDC then led by the late Morgan Tsvangirai about a decade ago for being part of a cabal that attempted to overthrow the former trade unionist.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment