Met Department Warns Of Heatwave
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has forecasted a heatwave from today until 12 March, with temperatures expected to rise as high as 41 degrees, although some isolated thundershowers are expected this week.
A heatwave is when the maximum and minimum temperatures are unusually hot over 3 days.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, 05 March, MSD urged people to stay hydrated as the heatwave could cause health-related complications, including sudden death for vulnerable citizens. The Met Department said (via Chronicle):
These extremely hot conditions are caused by a combination of factors, such as the persistent northerly air mass or wind flow that originates from the low-pressure system at the surface of the atmosphere and a high-pressure system at upper levels with a strong subsiding motion that prevents the heat energy from escaping into the outer atmosphere.
In addition to these uncomfortably and unbearably hot conditions, thundershowers are expected to occur over some areas of the country.
The Department advised people to drink more water or any hydrating fluids, avoid prolonged stays under the sun, stay in the shade and wear wide-brimmed hats or use umbrellas.
More: Pindula News