Met Department Warns Of Heatwave

24 minutes ago Wed, 06 Mar 2024 05:43:16 GMT

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has forecasted a heatwave from today until 12 March, with temperatures expected to rise as high as 41 degrees, although some isolated thundershowers are expected this week.

A heatwave is when the maximum and minimum temperatures are unusually hot over 3 days.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 05 March, MSD urged people to stay hydrated as the heatwave could cause health-related complications, including sudden death for vulnerable citizens. The Met Department said (via Chronicle):

